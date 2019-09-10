Sang so that howled all dogs: Todorenko pleased “the prison” from my mom and aunt (video)
Presenter Regina todorenko, which was recently caught in the arms of a famous actor, has pleased fans of the hilarious “thug” song.
According to Regina, taught her to sing like my mother and grandmother. “This Odessa rowdy song was taught to me by my mom and aunt. Only they could spread this masterpiece in my fragile baby’s head”, signed Regina video, which sings to the accompaniment of her husband — Vlad Topalov.
View this post in Instagram
“You sang so that howled all dogs, but the neighbor’s collapsed ceiling” — filled video Regina.
“Still a girl from the village Kotovskogo you can pick up, but the settlement Kotovsk from girls EVER,” she said.
By the way, this is not the first provocative statement Todorenko: a few weeks before delivery she sang “Vladimir Central” in the Moscow club.
We leave you with the full version of the song for those interested: in the comments under the video with Todorenko there are many.
We will remind also that earlier Todorenko said about wanting to divorce her husband.
