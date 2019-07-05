Santa Dimopoulos admitted that pregnancy has affected her mental abilities
The singer continues to tell how her second pregnancy.
Santa Dimopoulos previously believed that pregnancy adversely affects the mental abilities of women. But now the star has convinced on own experience, says storinka.com.ua.
“31 a week. Memory occasionally played hide-and-seek. I heard more than once about the fact that pregnant something happens to the brain, but to so here. The name to give it some, so gently – “dance of hormones”, for example. I hope it passes, or so be it, I will give the best child – brain. ⠀
Snow cones, snow cones, and again, ice-cream, soup, too.
What should I wear to not look like a Hippo?
But on the other hand, when I’ll be able to look like a cute Hippo?
I want to watch something romantic, so about love… the result – a bloody Saga about the drug business “Queen of the South”, dramatic and heavy “Chernobyl” and marvel with the children. Husband in shock.
Sometimes you want to kill her husband. Well, first to kiss and obnimat, and then kill – I forgot to buy ice cream and cherries
To come on reception to the doctor on Monday, though scheduled for Wednesday – done. In my head it was Wednesday that is!
To send a message to the wrong person. Even I will not tell. Shame
Hour to find the phone around the house and randomly find in the fridge…
On reception at the doctor. “What’s your month?”, my answer: “June”.
I don’t remember that in the first pregnancy. Maybe the difference then still just didn’t feel?! Mommy, when does it end? Talk about their hormonal pearl” — shared with subscribers artist.