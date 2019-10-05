Santa Dimopoulos admitted, what is the name gave daughter
Ex-“VIA Gra” Santa Dimopoulos, which on 14 September gave birth to a daughter, has unveiled the name of the girl, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
On the page in Instagram celebrity said that he gave his second child the name Sophia. With it, admitted Santa to call her was not easy. And to be sure in your choice, Dimopoulos turned to two astrologers.
“When I was pregnant, Igor jokingly called the baby Sincai. Why – is still unknown. The last time I had 2 options – Tiana and Mikella. Of course, I wanted something special and rare. But I knew I would not take a final decision until you consult with an astrologer. Astrology is a science, with the knowledge of which yourself can maintain (strengthen) or, conversely, to weaken. As soon as she was born, I sent all the data to the astrologer (even two) and got the answer – none of my chosen names are not suitable. Our name must begin WITH a or to YES,” explained Santa.
According to celebrity, the girl was without a name for three days, while her husband Santa never went to the courthouse and recorded a daughter like Sophia.