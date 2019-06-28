Santa Dimopoulos does not believe in omens associated with pregnancy

Santa Dimopoulos is on the 29th week of pregnancy. The star noted that recently it has again pulled to the gym, but does it in a sparing mode. However, Hiking Santa in the hall caused outrage at the Insta-dev, writes storinka.com.ua. They wrote to the artist that exercise during pregnancy is strictly impossible, but why, explain failed.

So Santa compiled a list of prohibitions related to pregnancy, which she only cause laughter. The list includes such prohibitions: to fly, to lie in the bath, drinking coffee, putting on makeup, to get a haircut (and that silly child to be born), hands up (and the baby will get tangled in the umbilical cord), to look at ugly things (and the fact the child is ugly), knitting (again, entangled in the umbilical cord), eat raw fish (and do a lot of things impossible, but that is possible — definitely enough for two), keep the cat (and that the child will be hairy), buy things in advance (who knows what), to show the belly (and even jinx), cross your legs (as the child will bear) to sleep on the back (and the baby will suffocate), cursing and fussing (and that child would be evil).

