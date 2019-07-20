Santa Dimopoulos flew away to give birth in France
Apparently, soon Santa Dimopoulos will become a mother for the second time.
Despite the fact that the last time Santa Dimopulos not happy fans with his creativity, it remains interesting to the public. Largely due to personal microblog, which not only shares a vivid and spectacular photos, but also talks about his personal life, social events, travel. Recently Santa confessed to subscribers that as soon as I heard about their situation, immediately began to think about where to give birth to the baby. According to the renowned beauty, the first birth is so frightened her that she very carefully chose the place for such an important event, and stopped in Monaco.
As was expected, in France the expectant mother arrived in advance. Just today, Santa has published in Instagram post in which he said that had already arrived in Monaco with his mother and will be there until the baby is born.
“On the spot. Crazy day! Night almost did not sleep, Duma thought. 10 departure. Tito stress the entire flight not slide off the arms and was shaking, not eating and not drinking. Not even time for lunch yet solved the problems with the house, made a large purchase and spread out things. But I’m so happy to finally arrive here. I made mom dinner and we sit at the table”
— said Santa.