Santa Dimopoulos in the dress-the embroidery turned for advice to the girls
July 9, 2019
The singer is not satisfied with the choice of outfits for pregnant women.
Santa Dimopoulos is on the 30th week of pregnancy, writes storinka.com.ua. Star already can’t fit into your jeans and pants, and find stylish clothes for pregnant was not so easy.
While the singer saved wide dresses vyshyvanka by Vita kin, but misses pants. The singer asked followers to recommend where you can buy beautiful clothes for the girls in the state.
