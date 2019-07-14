Santa Dimopoulos shared details of the trip to India
“I’ve been looking for answers to many questions in life, read outstanding sages and attend various events. And not because I’m unhappy, but because I want to learn wisdom, which is a lot around and we don’t even realize sometimes and don’t notice I have a thirst to live a full feeding, less wasting time on useless things such as conflict, resentment, scandals, as they greatly Deplete and do not advance us anywhere. Because I know a lot of people who have everything to be happy, but their eyes do not burn, they have no joy in their heart there is no love. And sometimes, not even the meaning of life. They are exhausted and have no energy. Is this life? As for me-this existence where every day is a continuous struggle and tension. I always wondered how the world works, why we do it anyway and how it affects our lives. Why are some people happy while others are not. Later I learned that these are what I call seekers. Recently I was lucky enough to get to the magical place in India — in the Academy of O&O. Now I understand that this is the place that I was looking for a long time. For me it is a school where everyone has incredible wisdom, which becomes a personal experience of all who come in contact with her, and not another theory, which can then knowledgeably to share with others and still be a miserable person. This is the place where you are freed from all that hinders you to live a happy, love-filled and happy life, this is the place where you start to really deeply live the different moments and feel the heart of others by connecting with them and out of love. At the Academy O&O everyone will connect with your inner strength and the spirituality ceases to be a concept, but becomes very clear for daily life. All this happens thanks to a specially designed learning processes. Academy O&O is a school of philosophy and meditation, created for the transformation of humanity that is needed in our time. Listening to teachings, given by teachers of the Academy O&O, and being close to them, each of us awakens to a new perception of life,” said the singer.
And then he added: “All the processes and practices that are held at the Academy O&O, and the wisdom that lies in their basis, arose out of the life, revelations and realizations of its founders. Their teachings are based not on any beliefs. They are based on their personal experience, so are the most powerful tools for transforming the lives of a huge number of people who visited at least once on one of the courses developed by them. The teachings of the Academy are not a religion and does not contradict any religion. Academy of O&O you can get, having arrived to study at one of their courses among which an important role plays the course for people in the business world, people of influence, which determine the future vector of development of mankind. At this rate I was. An important awareness for me personally was the fact that any business that we do has to be a vision — “what we do and what we want to bring into this world” and how it affects our lives, the state in which we live. Also, there are Courses in “Beautiful Condition”, which is carried out by specially trained people around the world. They are called transformers one consciousness. These people just 200 people in the whole world. We have in Ukraine one of those leading them, is @dergousova . Also in the Academy of O&O there are many other programs. If you say a few words about the founders, Krishnaji and Pitaji – modern sages-philosophers. Their vision is to alleviate human suffering arising out of I-consciousness (thinking, centered only on themselves), and to awaken their minds to the interconnectedness of the world. Their insights regarding life, mind, self, universe and consciousness is a breakthrough in human thinking, clearly ahead of its time. The rare ability of entering in a high state along with the modern, fearless, and penetrating mind, has made their teachings truly liberating, truthful and easy to understand.Teachers of the Academy O&O are teachers who have dedicated themselves to the vision of the founders of Krishnaji and Pitaji and educate them. Teachers live like one family together with the founders on Campus O&O in India. To be near them and watch them from the side-a real pleasure,” — wrote in his microblog Dimopoulos.