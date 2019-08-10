Santa Dimopoulos showed a big tummy in swimsuit
Former member of the Ukrainian pop group VIA Gra Santa Dimopulos very soon a second time become a mother. To give birth the singer does in Monaco, where she temporarily moved a few weeks ago.
Sometimes Santa Dimopoulos is sent to France to walk in the cities and to relax on the beach. Recently the singer visited the Plage De La Mala, where he photographed a blue swimsuit with an impressive rounded belly.
Now the artist is in the 35th week of pregnancy, during this time, she gained 19 pounds.
“It is hard to stand for long, walk, lie down. The heat is unbearable, swollen feet, aching hips, pubic bone hurts, the child is active — regularly kicking me in the ribs (imagine a smoothie from the internal organs), And, strange to say, in spite of this, a great mood)”-
Santa says Dimopoulos.
The singer has already made their last for pregnancy ultrasound: baby’s weight is 2.2 kg, it lies head down, and his legs are long, which is very pleasing star mother. By the way, because of this clarification, the fans of Santa’s suspected that she is pregnant with a girl.
Note that Santa Dimopoulos brings 10-year-old son Daniel from his first marriage with Andrei Dzhedzhula.