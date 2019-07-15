Santa Dimopoulos showed considerable tummy in a revealing photo shoot

| July 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The former participant of group “VIA Gra” and singer Santa Dimopoulos, who recently told me he learned about the second pregnancyshowed a lot of belly in a candid photo shoot.

In Instagram account, the singer posted a rather racy photo, which poses half-naked with a sheet. But intimate place, the star was covered with flower.

The pregnant sexy Santa signed simply wishing followers a good night.

Under explicit pictures fans Dimopoulos began to fill her with approving comments. Some users noted that the star looks sexy and beautiful during pregnancy.

“How sexy you are, even pregnant, just fantastic”, “What kind of woman is beautiful”, “Goddess”, — wrote in the social network folower.

