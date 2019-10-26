Santa Dimopoulos was first shown sharing a photo of son and daughter
Ex-“VIA Gra” Santa Dimopoulos recently for the second time became a mother on September 14, the singer’s daughter Sofia. Once the actress and businesswoman has admitted that he dreams to have many children and not even off in the future to adopt or to adopt the baby. Now Santa is a happy mother of two children: 10-year-old son Daniel from the Ukrainian showman Andrey of Jujuly and daughter Sophia from his marriage to businessman Igor Kucherenko. In stories Instagram ex-“viagrande” spoke about their motherhood and also first showed pics of kids together.
Subscribers Santa was keenly interested in the details of the first months of the life of Sophia, and how kind to her big brother with little sister.
So, the star answered the question to one of podeschi, not jealous if Daniel sister to mom. “Sophia was born, and she long-awaited girl. Danny I love. He’s not jealous,” explained the artist.
In confirmation of his words, Santa showed a photo of the son with the baby on hands. The girl’s face, the artist doesn’t show, so shut to the sticker. “How do you explain to a child what kindness and how to show it?” — asked someone from the followers of a celebrity. “Their example,” short said.
In addition, Santa admitted that gender of the baby was not planned in advance, but really wanted the girl.
Also a happy mom spoke about the use of pacifiers. “What age is best to give?” — asked the artist. “As soon as you establish breastfeeding. Although I gave almost immediately. Consulted with pediatricians – nipples do not bear any harm absolutely. On the contrary, calm the baby,” he assured Santa.