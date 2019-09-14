Santa Dimopulos the second time became a mother (photo)
The former participant of group “via Gra” Santa Dimopoulos for the second time became a mother. She gave birth to a daughter. The girl was born in a clinic in Monaco at 3:34 am. The birth of a little girl told Santa to Instagram, post a photo with a newborn from a hospital ward.
“Welcome, my little Princess,” wrote a happy Santa.
Before birth, a 32-year-old Santa talked about the difficulties of pregnancy. She complained that she was tired to go 41 weeks and asked the baby to hurry up to come to light and even asked advice from followers on how to induce labor.
“Advise, what can I do to speed up the process! I have one friend (a doctor) advised champagne and the stairs at an accelerated pace. Heard this: sex is (not helps), wash floors (do not want), a lot of walking (can not), nervous (does not work). Yesterday was my doctor, and he says that if this week will not go — going to induce labor. I would not like this,” wrote Santa.
The girl’s father — her third husband Santa Igor Kucherenko, who is the owner of the network of sports clubs.
Recall that the second husband was Vladimir Samsonenko. From his first marriage to showman Andrey Dzhedzhula Santa has a son.
