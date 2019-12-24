Santa tracker: how to watch online over the Christmas journey Santa Claus
Thanks to several high-tech trackers we are able to watch online over the Christmas journey Santa Claus, tells USA Today.
The journey of Santa this year will last 25 hours. It began with the far East of Russia at 5:00 PM Eastern time on Christmas eve — or at 22:00 local time, according to the Santa tracker from Google.
But in the past, Google seems to use a different set of data for your tracker, than the US government, so the route Santa 2019 remains a subject of debate.
Government Santa tracker, which manages the North American command aerospace defense (NORAD), is open from 1 December and has a digital connection to the North pole and Santa Claus on the tracker are also games and opportunities for learning (Google also has a similar interactive offerings).
Here are two of the most popular Santa tracker that you can use on Christmas eve 2019:
Santa Tracker from NORAD
NORAD will track Santa’s 64th year in a row, using satellites and radar. NORAD runs the call center, mobile-friendly web site (www.noradsanta.org), social networks and streaming video Santa Cam.
On Christmas eve you can call 1-877-HiNORAD (1-877-446-6723) to get the actual report about the whereabouts of Santa. Another way to learn more about the whereabouts of Santa: a skill called NORAD Tracks Santa for Amazon Alexa.
Google Santa Tracker
Google tracks the journey of Santa Claus around the world since 2004.
Before Christmas the site offers a connection to the North pole and contains many games that can help to occupy the time until Santa’s arrival. Google also has a guide on how to use the Google Assistant, you can find out more about Santa Claus.