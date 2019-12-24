Santa tracker: how to watch online over the Christmas journey Santa Claus

Thanks to several high-tech trackers we are able to watch online over the Christmas journey Santa Claus, tells USA Today.

Photo: Depositphoto

The journey of Santa this year will last 25 hours. It began with the far East of Russia at 5:00 PM Eastern time on Christmas eve — or at 22:00 local time, according to the Santa tracker from Google.

But in the past, Google seems to use a different set of data for your tracker, than the US government, so the route Santa 2019 remains a subject of debate.

Government Santa tracker, which manages the North American command aerospace defense (NORAD), is open from 1 December and has a digital connection to the North pole and Santa Claus on the tracker are also games and opportunities for learning (Google also has a similar interactive offerings).

Here are two of the most popular Santa tracker that you can use on Christmas eve 2019:

Santa Tracker from NORAD

Photo: screenshot of the main page noradsanta.org

NORAD will track Santa’s 64th year in a row, using satellites and radar. NORAD runs the call center, mobile-friendly web site (www.noradsanta.org), social networks and streaming video Santa Cam.

On Christmas eve you can call 1-877-HiNORAD (1-877-446-6723) to get the actual report about the whereabouts of Santa. Another way to learn more about the whereabouts of Santa: a skill called NORAD Tracks Santa for Amazon Alexa.

Google Santa Tracker

Photo: screenshot of the main page santatracker.google.com

Google tracks the journey of Santa Claus around the world since 2004.

Before Christmas the site offers a connection to the North pole and contains many games that can help to occupy the time until Santa’s arrival. Google also has a guide on how to use the Google Assistant, you can find out more about Santa Claus.

