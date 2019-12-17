Santa’s Workshop and Winter Wonderland: how to spend a weekend in Miami (13-15 Dec)
What: a Concert by Jennifer Holliday in Palm Court
When: Friday, December 13, from 18:30.
Where: Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St, Miami, 33137
Read more: concert in the Palm Court takes place weekly. This is a free event for people of all ages. Show before the end of the year takes place almost every Friday. In this, December 13, there will be a festive concert with a performance of Jennifer Holliday. Come early to get good seats and enjoy a delicious meal at affordable prices in the restaurant Estefan”s Kitchen.
Cost: free.
What: Winter holiday Holiday Lights & Ice
When: Friday, December 13, from 18:00.
Where: Doral Central Park, 3000 Northwest 87th Avenue, Doral, FL 33172
Read more: Holiday Lights & Ice is a festive event, which takes place in Central Park Doral annually. At this time, the night is filled with magic, in the air flying snow flakes, beautiful music sounds, all that is required of you – to walk and enjoy what is happening.
Cost: from $0.
What: the Ball-masquerade Holiday Black & White
When: Friday, December 13, from 20:00.
Where: 8 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130
Read more: Hide their faces behind beautiful masks and go to the annual masquerade ball Holiday Bash. This year it will be black and white elegant evening party that you will not be able to forget.
Cost: free.
What: Exhibition and master classes Holiday Magic
When: Saturday, December 14, from 10:00.
Where: Wiener Museum of Decorative Arts, 481 South Federal Hwy, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Read more: Create your own glass pendants, ornaments made of wood or bracelets from recycled materials. And when you do visit the Fantasy fair, where you will see snow birds in Flights of Fancy.
Then go to the store WMODA Museum, where you will find unique gifts from talented artists.
Entrance to the event is free, but requires pre-registration.
Cost: free.
What: Santa’s Workshop
When: Saturday, December 14, from 10:00.
Where: Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center 10910 Southwest 17th Street, Miami, FL 33199
Read more: Visit the workshop of Santa Claus and witness the Christmas show dream factory 2019.
The main goal pursued by the organizers of this event is to contribute to the development of children in a healthy environment that fuels their imagination, curiosity and creativity.
Cost: from $25.
What: Kids Holiday Craft Weekend: gingerbread houses and decorations for the holidays
When: Saturday-Sunday, 14-15 December.
Where: Central Fare, 600 Northwest 1st Avenue, 2nd Floor, Miami, FL 33136
Read more: Join the celebration (bring your family and friends) on Central Fare in Virgin MiamiCentral. This event for children will be held on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15, from 11:00 to 16:00.
Dates:
- December 14 from 11:00 to 16:00 – master class on making gingerbread houses.
- December 15 from 11:00 to 16:00 – master class on making ornaments for the holidays.
The event is free, but participants must register for one of the days (or both). Registration is required for each child.
Cost: free.
What: Breakfast with Santa
When: Saturday, December 14, 8:00.
Where: 1801 NW 67th Ave, 1801 Northwest 67th Avenue, Miami Springs, FL 33166
Read more: Breakfast with Santa in the format “buffet” starts at 8:00. For $15 per person you’ll get access to omletes station and pancake.
After a hearty Breakfast, you will be able to take pictures with Santa at the memory. In addition, there will be an exhibition of books Scholastic Book Fair, will run the children’s area, raffle and much more.
For more information please contact the organizer of the school All Angels Academy, phone 305-888-9483.
Cost: $15.
What: Junior Orange Bowl Parade
When: Sunday, December 15, from 15:00.
Where: Coral Gables City Hall, 405 Biltmore Way, Miami, 33134
Read more: Marching bands and community groups flooded the streets of the Central part of the city of Coral Gables during this promotion in South Florida. The event created especially for families with children. This is a unique colourful spectacle not to be missed. It will stay with you forever.
Mark the festival in VIP style with free food: hot dogs, chips, popcorn, cotton candy, holiday cookies, soda and adult beverages. Watch the parade, which will begin at 17:00.
Cost: from $20.
What: Winter Wonderland in Miami beach
When: Sunday, December 15, from 13:00.
Where: The Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Lane North, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: restaurant Lincoln Eatery on Miami beach invites you to join a free family event for all comers.
The location where you installed the gingerbread house life size, will turn into a winter Wonderland. There is a special program so that guests just will not be bored.
Locals and tourists of all ages are free to take pictures here and share your experience on social networks.
Visiting the event is free, but you need to register.
Cost: free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.