Sara Sampaio shines on the red carpet in skimpy outfits
28-year-old model and “angel” Victoria’s Secret Sara Sampaio showed up on the red carpet in Venice two very beautiful image, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The girl called for the screening of “Seberg”, in which she played Kristen Stewart. On the track Sarah came out in a sexy black suit, embroidered with sequins of the couture collection 2019 from Armani Prive, combining it with lacquered pumps on high heels. Sampaio hair gathered in a ponytail, and on the face caused a very intense makeup.
Also the dress from Armani Prive Sarah chose to exit the track before the premiere of the film “Joker”. The translucent top of the dress was embroidered with pearls, and the bottom of the dress consisted of a striped pleated skirt.
To alongside Sarah picked up the light sandals, beautiful earrings with stones and did a beautiful blow waves, zachesov the hair to one side. In this way, the makeup of the stars were more easy and natural colours.