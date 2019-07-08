Sarah Jessica Parker admitted that he wanted to get away from the “Sex in the city”
54-year-old Sarah Jessica Parker admitted that on the set of the TV series “Sex and the city” (Sex and the City) faced with misconduct by a famous actor, hinting that he showed to her misplaced attentions.
Parker played the role of Carrie Bradshaw in the TV show HBO from 1998 to 2004, along with Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.
The actress said that, despite the fact that on the set she was one of the main stars, Sarah felt insecure.
I didn’t feel completely in the position — regardless of what was my role on the set, I didn’t feel as powerful as the person who behaved badly, although I had every right to tell him that his behavior is unacceptable,
— Parker said.
In the end, the actress chose to solve the problem through his agent, which caused the conversation of the producers of the show.
I turned to my agent, when I realized that I just can’t tell you how uncomfortable and uncomfortable I feel in this situation. And everything changed in just a few minutes. My agent said the people from the Studio: “If this continues, I will buy her a one way ticket out of this town and she’s never coming back!”
— said Sarah.
The actress admitted that the movement #MeToo made her think and rethink the many similar episodes of unacceptable behavior by male colleagues on the court.
About six or eight months ago, I started to realize how countless situations where men have behaved shockingly, I encountered and how I, in spite of this, just kept coming to work, trying not to pay attention, to push these thoughts out of my head and move on
added Parker.