Sarah Jessica Parker came out in a velvet jumpsuit with a racy neckline
November 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
54-year-old actress chose for their exit a Flirty evening look.
Sarah Jessica Parker became the star guest of the fashion show of lingerie brand Intimissimi.
The actress appeared before the cameras in a velvet jumpsuit with sheer sleeves and spicy neckline. Their way she added black ankle boots with shiny inserts, which she picked up her handbag, embroidered with rhinestones.
Her formal bow added slightly wavy styling, makeup with black and purple eye shadow, a soft pink gloss on her lips and diamond earrings.
Sarah looked beautiful. She was in a good mood and happily posed with a radiant smile for photographers.