Sarah Jessica Parker chose to laconic party black dress
June 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
54-year-old actress Sarah Jessica Parker visited the magical summer night at Hudson Yards in new York.
At a social event where Sarah shone on the stage, the star wore a black dress with concise scoop neck neckline and three-quarter sleeves, and shoes with rhinestones and square heels.
The wrist of the actress was decorated with several bracelets with stones on his fingers were several rings, the hair was loose, and on her face was intense makeup with an emphasis on sparkly shades on eyes, and soft pink lipstick on her lips.
Very often, Sarah Jessica can be seen in the secular society in more extravagant outfits. The actress likes to draw attention to herself and loves to dress up in something unusual.