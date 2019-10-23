Sarah Jessica Parker in a dress with a floral print at the launch of his Shoe collection in Sydney
Recently 54-year-old Sarah Jessica Parker flew to Australia to present a new collection of her SJP Shoe brand in Sydney.
In public the star of the show “Sex in the city” (Sex and the City) appeared in a blue fitted dress with floral print from DOEN. The image of Sarah Jessica added a silver Shoe adorned with rhinestones, with a large buckle heel — of course, from his new collection. Is this pair of shoes is $ 450.
The love of heels is the fact that Sarah Jessica combines with her character Carrie Bradshaw from the cult TV series. She was also a passionate fan of this part of the wardrobe. In 2014, Sarah founded her brand SJP Collection became not only a popular actress but also a successful businesswoman.
Parker with pleasure communicated with fans that came to the Department store David Jones to see it firsthand, and took part in the autograph session. But the group of fans who met her at the airport in Melbourne this morning, where she came to speak at a business conference, the actress seems to be not very happy — she seemed a little confused and showed little desire to communicate.