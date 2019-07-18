Sarah Jessica Parker showcased the perfect casual outfit

| July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

54-year-old Sarah Jessica Parker has long been considered a style icon, and for good reason! After all, the actress can look equally luxurious and exquisite designer dresses, and quite simple to casual outfits. And today, the star once again proved it.

Сара Джессика Паркер продемонстрировала идеальный повседневный аутфит

So, new photographs, Sarah walks the streets in grey jeans and a pale blue pullover. Casual-pair is finished with a large bag, worn over the shoulder, and pumps from the new collection of the brand actress SJP Collection.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.