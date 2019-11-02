Sarah Jessica Parker spoiled the mood on the eve of Halloween, but not for long
On the eve of the scariest night of the year Sarah Jessica Parker shared with fans the sad news: published in Instagram video the star of “Sex and the city,” said that night, the bullies have stolen all of her “beautiful, lovingly chosen” pumpkin, which she decorated the porch of his apartment in the West Village.
All of our pumpkins were stolen, however, as well as the neighbors. It officially can be called a Halloween robbery 2019. My husband said, “Integrity is dead.” But we still try to rescue the situation: find the last remaining somewhere pumpkin.
Sarah Jessica Parker on the porch of his home after the unpleasant incident handing out candy to the kids
Be sad for a long time Sarah, her husband Matthew Broderick and their daughters did not. Leaving the next morning on the porch, the actress were surprised again — only this time in a positive way. At her door, especially not indifferent fans left a few pumpkins, to which was attached a note with comforting words and holiday greetings.
Humanity… I don’t Have enough words… on behalf of all of us and especially my daughters who were most offended by the incident, thank you very much!