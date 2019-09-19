Sarah Jessica Parker took a course on natural beauty

| September 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Paparazzi “caught” a 54-year-old Sarah Jessica Parker walking a 57-year-old husband Matthew Broderick in new York.

Сара Джессика Паркер взяла курс на естественную красоту

Natural beauty look Sara demonstrated at the bike ride with her husband. She wore a light grey sweater, from beneath which was visible a bright pink lingerie, and cropped jeans. However, his habit Parker has not changed — even for Cycling she’s wearing high heels.

Сара Джессика Паркер взяла курс на естественную красоту

The couple looked very happy. They took the city bikes and rode in the center on special Bicycle lanes.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr