Sarah Jessica Parker took a course on natural beauty
September 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Paparazzi “caught” a 54-year-old Sarah Jessica Parker walking a 57-year-old husband Matthew Broderick in new York.
Natural beauty look Sara demonstrated at the bike ride with her husband. She wore a light grey sweater, from beneath which was visible a bright pink lingerie, and cropped jeans. However, his habit Parker has not changed — even for Cycling she’s wearing high heels.
The couple looked very happy. They took the city bikes and rode in the center on special Bicycle lanes.