Sarah Jessica Parker wowed the audience dress with extreme cleavage

| September 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Hollywood actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who not long ago starred in advertising underwear, now became the star of social events.

Recently in new York held its annual fall gala New York City Ballet, which was attended by the 54-year-old star of TV series “Sex in the city”.

The singer for the event, chose a skimpy outfit.

At Lincoln center Jessica Parker appeared in a magnificent dress fuchsia with Frank neckline, from which her Breasts almost “jumped out”.

Interestingly, your image the actress complemented with colorful sandals, precisely as did her heroine in the series. On one leg of the star wearing a pink Shoe and the left gold.

