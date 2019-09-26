Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed the secret 17-year marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. married in 2002. After 17 years the famous actress decided to share their biggest secret ― how to keep your marriage healthy and happy when you are constantly the center of attention of all Hollywood.
In her interview she said that the most important thing in any relationship is to work. And this applies to all types of relationships: between a man and a woman, between friends and even between business partners.
People don’t want to work, they want immediate reactions right here and now. But on this, too, need to work
― says Sarah.
According to her, to make relationship and marriage healthy, you also need to keep track of personal space. You must have things that only you know, and that will remain exclusively between you and your partner.
The relationship between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have evolved gradually. Their meeting can not be called love at first sight. They met on the set of the film “I know what you did last summer” in 1997.
Until 2000, the actors have not started any romantic relationship. But gradually everything changed, and two years later Sarah and Freddie have decided to tie the knot. Now a happy husband and wife raise two children, continue his acting career and save his marriage. It is not surprising that many want to hear advice from such an experienced man.