Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to the small screens
August 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The actress will play a major role in the new Comedy-drama show by Fox “Other People’s Houses” (“House of others”).
Sarah will also act as Executive producer. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the basis for it will become a novel writer Abby Waxman.
The creators of “Other People’s Houses” describe it as a show about the life of the suburbs and a cross between the TV series “Big little lies” and “Catastrophe”.