Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to the small screens

August 27, 2019
The actress will play a major role in the new Comedy-drama show by Fox “Other People’s Houses” (“House of others”).

Сара Мишель Геллар возвращается на малые экраны

Sarah will also act as Executive producer. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the basis for it will become a novel writer Abby Waxman.

The creators of “Other People’s Houses” describe it as a show about the life of the suburbs and a cross between the TV series “Big little lies” and “Catastrophe”.

