Sarah Paulson is retiring from “American horror story”
July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In the ninth season of “American horror story” actress Sarah Paulson can appear only in a short episode.
American actress Sarah Paulson will play the role in the ninth season of “American horror story”, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Gordon.
Paulson can only appear in a cameo is a short episode, which will appear in the role itself.
In the first eight seasons of the project, Paulson played a primary role.
The new season of “American horror story” is called “1984” and will focus on the horror of the 1980s.
The premiere is scheduled for September 18, 2019 on HBO.