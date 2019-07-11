Sarah Paulson is retiring from “American horror story”

| July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

In the ninth season of “American horror story” actress Sarah Paulson can appear only in a short episode.

American actress Sarah Paulson will play the role in the ninth season of “American horror story”, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Gordon.

Сара Полсон уходит из «Американской истории ужасов»

Paulson can only appear in a cameo is a short episode, which will appear in the role itself.

In the first eight seasons of the project, Paulson played a primary role.

The new season of “American horror story” is called “1984” and will focus on the horror of the 1980s.

The premiere is scheduled for September 18, 2019 on HBO.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.