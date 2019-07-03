Satisfaction cleaner repulsed the attack of the polar bear
A curious incident occurred in the Moscow zoo. Reporters found that “Phrase”, then one of the officers repelled the attack of a polar bear with a broom and dustpan.
The incident occurred on 28 June, but the footage from the surveillance camera appeared only now.
It is evident that the two women spent cleaning the cage. When one of them moved, there popped up the polar bear, which ran up to the lady. She did not panic and drove the beast.
Bear was forced to get out.