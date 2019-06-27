Sauce recipe for improving the potency found in ancient documents
In the Renaissance medicines for the treatment of male potency did not exist, and so healers had to use natural ingredients.
Historians from the surviving documents were able to recover the recipe for “secret potions”, informs “Morning.ru”.
It is noted that it was especially popular among Catholic prelates who at that time a very liberal attitude to the requirement to remain celibate.
Original dish wore the appropriate title: “papal sauce”. Interestingly, no weird “supplements” in the form of moon dew or saliva hanged it is not included.
So willing were offered chopped ham, onions and carrots, add the greens (parsley and celery) and cook all together in chicken broth. The sauce also needed to put the spices: garlic, cloves and lemon zest, if desired – a little white wine.
When the liquid is half boiled away, it threw fried in oil flour, quail eggs and a pinch of nutmeg, and then kept on heat for another 15 minutes.
This aphrodisiac is often served as a Supplement to garnish.
