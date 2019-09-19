Saucy Anna Sedokova angry network (photo)
Popular singer Anna Sedokova, suffering with hives, after returning from the health center, stirred up a network of candid photos. She has published in Instagram a great post in which he told how she was having a bad day, philosophized about life and love, and then accompanied his mental imprisonment provocative photo in the style of BDSM. It Anna posing in black bikini, Breasts barely covered in black straps, eye — leather headband.
In this form Sedokova advises subscribers on how to meet the perfect man.
“I’m not special (read: Wikipedia), but I do know one rule. If it isn’t, if the puzzles did not work initially, it is not necessary. All this nonsense “I will suffer”, “wait for write”, “he’s probably busy, he probably has no time”. Nothing is not working. When there, go at once. To be able to stop and let go is also a gift. And to think that you’re not catching up — is also a gift. To wave a hand and move on is a gift. Value yourself, love less and be nervous,” advises Sedokova.
Looks like its a candid shot made nervous some subscribers. In the review they jumped on the singer. “The porn star”, “Well, naked would have been”, “Why so lips pumped? This is not a trend?”, — write under the photo.
But the majority supported the words Sedokova and admire her figure and wisdom.
We will remind, Anna Sedokova has three children from different men. The name of the father of the youngest son of Hector she does not call. Recently, the singer got into a love scandal because of an affair with 27-year-old basketball player from Latvia Janis Timmay, which is supposedly due to the singer leaving a wife and young son.
Sedokova also complained that stress triggered hives, her body was covered with red spots.
