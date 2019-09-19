Saudi Arabia cheaply got rid of the building of the Consulate General, where the journalists were killed Khashoggi (PHOTO)

Saudi authorities sold the building of the Consulate General in Istanbul, where in the fall of 2018 was brutally murdered opposition Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. On 18 September reported by the Turkish TV channel Haberturk. According to him, the building is in a prestigious area of the city Levent sold to an unknown buyer for more than a month ago for a third of its market value.

Saudi Consulate General will move in the Istanbul district of Sarıyer and will coexist with the US Consulate. The TV channel noted that the power of the Kingdom had to obtain permission to deal from the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Turkey, but the Ministry publication Middle East Eye could not confirm information about the sale of the building.

The experts of TV channel Haberturk said the building remains a place of murder, so the Prosecutor’s office of Istanbul can seal it for evidence collection. In Saudi Arabia feared that after investigation, the Consulate General could stay listening devices, and announced its intention to relocate the Embassy to another building.

Recall, a columnist for the American newspaper The Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi, was killed October 2, 2018 in the territory of the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul.

In Saudi Arabia in connection with the murder Khashoggi was taken into custody 21 persons. Suspects indicted, and five of them the Prosecutor’s office intends to seek the death penalty.

In a criminal case, there are videos of the arrival in Turkey of a “kill squad” of 15 people, among whom was even the medical examiner with an essential tool to dissect the body of opposition journalist. In addition, the last hours of life Khashoggi, when he was tortured by the Consulate General before death, were recorded on the Apple Watch, which the journalist in advance transferred to the record mode and synchronized with my iPhone, left the bride.

According to the version which has been rejected by the Saudi authorities, the order to kill Khashoggi gave someone from the Royal family. Media reported that the British electronic intelligence service learned of the impending abduction Khashoggi allegedly three weeks before his murder, and the order allegedly came from a Royal family member.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the order to kill Khashoggi arrived “at the highest levels” of the government of Saudi Arabia. The same version adhere and in the us Senate.

The cause of the massacre could be the opposition social activities Khashoggi. He, in particular, discussed plans of creating a youth network of the movement for counter-propaganda against the government of Saudi Arabia, and correspondence called the crown Prince “beast”. In addition, Khashoggi had intended to publish data on the use by Saudi Arabia of chemical weapons in Yemen.