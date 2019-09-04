Saudi Arabia has authorized the issuance of tourist visas to foreigners (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Saudi Arabia plans to start issuing tourist visas to foreigners on 27 September, reports TASS. As reported on Tuesday, the TV channel “al Arabiya”, tourists can get a visa on arrival in the Kingdom or to fill out an electronic form.

Visa, as specified, will be issued to citizens of 51 States for a period of 90 days, they cost $ 118 dollars it includes mandatory health insurance. Saudi authorities promise that the visa application process online only takes a few minutes and the foreigners will not need to contact the Embassy.

Until recently, the right to enter the country received only potential operational and Muslims, making the pilgrimage to the Holy places of Islam or came to the Kingdom in business trips.

About plans to start issuing tourist visas in the Kingdom was announced in late 2017, when the government of the Kingdom decided to bet on the development of the tourism industry.

It is expected that the tourism sector will help diversify the economy and reduce its dependence on energy exports. By 2030 it is planned to reach the level of 30 million visitors a year. Now the figure is 16 million people, with tourists among them. Due to this, Saudi Arabia expects to receive annually $ 47 billion in revenue from tourism.

In the development of this industry is building a large theme Park “Kiddie”, which is located an hour away from Riyadh and will have a capacity of 1.5 million visitors annually. In addition, in April of this year, crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the initiator of the program of modernization of the country, has announced the launch of a tourism project on site of ancient city-oasis of al-ula.