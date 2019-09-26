Saudi crown Prince admitted responsibility for the brutal murder of journalist Jamal…
The crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud for the first time publicly commented on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and acknowledged that is responsible for it — because at that time he was in power in the country. “It happened under my care. I am responsible because it happened under my command”, — quotes its words Reuters.
The Prince, who actually runs the country, insists that officials acted without his knowledge. And to the question about how this could happen, said that in his Kingdom three million public servants and it is impossible to control the actions of all. Although the killers of journalists flew from Riyadh to Istanbul on the Royal private jets.
The journalist disappeared on 2 October 2018. He went to the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul and never come out. Later it became known that the journalist was tortured by Saudi intelligence services, and then killed and dismembered the body. The remains were never found. Several detainees in this case were associated with crown Prince Mohammed.
