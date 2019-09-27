Saudi Prince admitted responsibility for the murder of a journalist Khashoggi , adding that ‘lost’ over the subordinates (PHOTOS)

The crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman al Saud, admitted their responsibility for the brutal murder of the Consulate General in Istanbul of an American journalist by the Saudi-born Jamal Khashoggi, reports TASS. On recognizing the Prince said in the announcement of the documentary film series Frontline, posted Thursday on the website of the public broadcasting Service USA PBS (Public Broadcasting Service). This film by journalist Martin Smith will air on 1 October.

“It happened when I was in the service (in the PBS version is literally “on my watch”. – Approx. TASS). I take full responsibility,” said the Prince, second in importance to the situation in the country after the king. He, however, insists that he was not aware of what is happening with Khashoggi. Mohammad bin Salman al Saud said that the Kingdom is “20 million citizens and 3 million civil servants”, who have their own agenda and objectives, and it is impossible to know what each one does.

The crown Prince commented that the members of the “team killers” journalist moved between Riyadh and Istanbul on private business jets of the Royal fleet. According to him, “officials, Ministers, tasks, area of responsibility, and they have the right to do this [use of aircraft of the Royal family]”.

Smith’s conversation with the Prince took place in December 2018. The reporter tracked down Mohammed bin Salman in the race of electric vehicles under Riyadh.

Recall, a columnist for the American newspaper The Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi, was killed October 2, 2018 in the territory of the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul. In the same month, Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the killing of the journalist “vile” and promised to investigate.

In Saudi Arabia in connection with the murder Khashoggi was taken into custody 21 persons. Suspects indicted, and five of them the Prosecutor’s office intends to seek the death penalty.

In a criminal case, there are videos of the arrival in Turkey of a “kill squad” of 15 people, among whom was even the medical examiner with an essential tool to dissect the body of opposition journalist. In addition, the last hours of life Khashoggi, when he was tortured by the Consulate General before death, were recorded on the Apple Watch, which the journalist in advance transferred to the record mode and synchronized with my iPhone, left the bride.

Media reported that the British electronic intelligence service learned of the impending abduction Khashoggi allegedly three weeks before his murder, and the order allegedly came from a Royal family member.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the order to kill Khashoggi arrived “at the highest levels” of the government of Saudi Arabia. The same version adhere and in the us Senate.

The cause of the massacre could be the opposition social activities Khashoggi. He, in particular, discussed plans of creating a youth network of the movement for counter-propaganda against the government of Saudi Arabia, and correspondence called the crown Prince “beast”. In addition, Khashoggi had intended to publish data on the use by Saudi Arabia of chemical weapons in Yemen.

In the documentary PBS has exclusive footage of journalist Khashoggi, which, in particular, talked about his transformation from a supporter of Prince Muhammad in his ardent critic. “I don’t want to be a dissident, but at the same time I don’t want to return home and again be silent,” said Khashoggi Smith a few months before his death.