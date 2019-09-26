Saudi Prince admitted responsibility for the murder of American journalist
The crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman al Saud said that is responsible for the murder in Istanbul of a Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Kalkaji) writes “the Present time”.
According to Prince, the murder of a journalist occurred “under his watch” (that is, he was supposed to watch it had to be in the loop. – NV), quoted a conversation with the Prince journalist Martin Smith with the American TV channel PBS. The film, which will include an interview show broadcast October 1 — Smith talked with the Prince during one of the races.
“I take responsibility for what happened,” said the Prince, who is Saudi Arabia’s second place in the hierarchy after the king. But he continues to insist that it was not aware of the operation with Khashoggi: according to Prince, the Saudi Kingdom has “20 million citizens and 3 million civil servants”, and it is impossible to know what each one does.
The crown Prince also commented on the fact that the likely murderers of the journalist travelled between Riyadh and Istanbul on private business jets of the Royal family. According to him, “officials, Ministers, tasks, area of responsibility, and they have the right to do this [use of aircraft of the Royal family]”.
Jamal Khashoggi, who has repeatedly criticized the government of Saudi Arabia, died in October 2018, his body was never found.
He went to the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, and then no one saw him. A few weeks later the authorities in Riyadh admitted that Khashoggi died on the territory of the diplomatic mission, but refused to tell how it happened.
One of the dubbed versions of the Saudi authorities, the journalist allegedly died accidentally, the result of a brawl with the staff of the Consulate. However, the Turkish intelligence agencies believe that Khashoggi was the victim of “cruel and deliberate murder, planned and committed by officials of Saudi Arabia”; involved in murder of 11 people: they flew from Istanbul back home, will not give them to investigators. The U.S. Senate earlier also accused Saudi Prince in the murder of Khashoggi, but this opinion is not shared by the President of the United States Donald trump.