Sauna effect on blood pressure
German researchers conducted a little experiment to find out how the sauna affects the human body. It turned out that the sauna is not only a great way to relax. It also gives you the opportunity to somewhat reduce blood pressure.
it is the effect of sauna on the body, researchers recruited 19 volunteers, the only task of which was to visit the baths. There they had to spend 25 minutes. In this case, each of the subjects were measured blood pressure before, during and after sauna.
As it turned out, in the first few minutes of the procedure blood pressure in all volunteers was significantly increased. But when you return to the room with normal temperature, blood pressure dropped below the original point.
Researchers believe that these temperature changes can have a positive impact on the human body. A sharp increase in temperature mobilizes the body, forcing him to deal with a sudden problem. Because of this and decreasing blood pressure.
However, you need to be careful for those who have low levels of blood pressure. After the sauna, it may fall even lower, which will lead to the deterioration of health.