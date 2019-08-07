Saunders said that the violence at the weekend is an anomaly for the city (PHOTO)

Loading...

The chief of police of Toronto mark Saunders said that the wave of violence these past few days has engulfed the city, is not the norm for Toronto.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the chief said that 11 cases of use of firearms, which were injured 13 people for three days, are a rarity.

“This is an unusual weekend in Toronto. I did not expect two days later, will speak about 13 victims injured by firearms. It’s not Toronto,” said Saunders.

At the weekend there was some major events including the Caribbean carnival, OVO Fest and the Veld, which led to an influx of people from everywhere.

Saunders refused to blame the festive event, but acknowledged that the increased density of people in the city at night and the number of open spots could potentially be a contributing factor in the outbreak of violence.

As for where are the guns and how to deal with the smuggling of firearms across the border or 3D printing of weapons, Saunders said that he was more concerned about people using weapons.

“We have to deal with an army of accomplices when it comes to firearms, smuggled across the border, [but] I have to tell you that I’m more interested in those people who are willing to use weapons who walk the city with weapons, ready to use it. This is my bigger concern, he said. – Anyone with a motive to manufacture it, all who have motive to use it that’s the problem, we must decide if we are going to put everything in order”.

Saunders also reiterated what he said several times in the past about who can become a victim of such crimes, stating that people who are not involved in illegal activities, are mostly safe.

“Many places and some of the people who got shot, not necessarily those who work from 9 to 5, wife and children, house…if you are in this stratosphere, then chances are that something will happen is very small in this city.”

Saunders said he will continue to work with various stakeholders with the aim of reducing levels of armed violence in the city and added that in this regard is the cooperation of the authorities at all levels.

“The controls on all three levels provide full support when it comes to violence with a firearm is not here to party interests. People don’t like it when armed people shoot at other people,” he said.

Mayor John Tory has called the recent outbreak of violence as “totally unacceptable” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

In his statement, he reiterated his call to ban firearms in Toronto. Here is a small excerpt:

“I convinced the city Council, and we were joined by other large canadian cities, of the need for a clearly articulated message about the ban of handguns, rifles and semi-automatic firearms.

It has always been considered one of the main measures taken in response to armed violence, along with changes in other laws affecting such things as the Deposit, additional support to the police, and with the primary responsibility of government at all three levels to co-Finance all matters concerning the children, families and improvement”.