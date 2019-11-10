Savage murder in St. Petersburg: in the Internet appeared the video, as the scientist is freed from the body of his mistress
In the Internet appeared the video, as the St. Petersburg Professor and historian Oleg Sokolov resets parts of the body killed him mistress Anastasia Yeshchenko in the Sink.
Video was published on YouTube resource “Region Online”.
We will remind, the scientist Oleg Sokolov was detained on the morning of Saturday, November 9, when he tried to drown in the river package, which contained the severed hand of the murdered girl.
According to Russian media, during an argument November 7, he shot his mistress with a shotgun. It happened in the apartment of the historian on the Moika embankment. He then hid the body, because the next day, 8 November, took in a house guest.
And November 9, Sokolov dismembered the body with a saw and went to throw away parts of the killed in the Sink.
In the apartment of Professor security forces found the body of a murdered young woman, her severed head and a saw, and a backpack — a traumatic gun. The falcons had planned to commit suicide in a Napoleon costume in the fortress in the eyes of the tourists.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter