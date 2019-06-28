Save the Earth: carbon dioxide is converted into beer
In the UK plan to put into operation the largest installation to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
It will be 100 times more powerful than existing analogues. The launch is scheduled for 2021, according
According to the forecasts of the developers, the installation will be able to “pull” up to 40 000 tonnes of greenhouse gas and other chemicals per year.
The condensed gas can be directed to the manufacture of such products as eye drops, instant noodles and beer.
The UK authorities plan to create a clean economy with zero emissions by 2050.
Among the planned measures: the achievement of balance between the produced and captured by carbon, the reduction of meat consumption and the growing number of electric vehicles.
Earlier it was reported that the UK for two weeks abandoned coal as a fuel is the maximum period from 1880-ies.
During this time 40% of the energy produced the gas station, 20% nuclear, 13 percent wind and other.