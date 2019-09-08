Save the Earth: the Americans and Europeans unite in the fight against asteroids
NASA runs a program for changing the trajectory of asteroids Dart next year. If this is not done, then the Land in the future can be harmed due to a possible collision with a large asteroid, writes News.ru
According to the Europeans, only one initiative, NASA is not enough for success: Dart needs the help of another program — Hera. In the framework of both projects will be sought to control space debris, which interferes with near-earth satellites.
The harsh truth is that our life today is completely dependent on the near-earth space — the UK government now klassificeret this space as one of 13 critical infrastructure sectors of the country. And it needs protection, writes The Guardian.
NASA reported trials of Dart technology in 2017. The invention of the Americans is to prevent a collision of the Earth with dangerous asteroids through the asteroid deviation from their trajectories by kinetic impact. The Europeans, in turn, launch their space program, where the emphasis is on preventive measures, mainly for early detection of danger. The mission is called “Hera” (Hera) also intends to protect the planet from asteroids. But that’s not all. The programme also aims to warn earthlings about changes in space weather.
On the verge of trouble
July 25, 2019 asteroid, the size of which exceed 130 m in diameter, passed our planet at a distance equal to one-fifth the distance to the moon. From the astronomical point of view, it is literally “on the verge”. If he collided with the Ground, the consequences would be catastrophic. Astronomers call asteroids of this size, “killer cities”. It is easy to understand why. In February 2013 in the sky over Chelyabinsk appeared like a meteorite, measuring only about 20m in diameter. It exploded at an altitude of about 30 km to the Ground, creating a Shockwave that broke the Windows of the houses, it affected about 1,500 people. If an asteroid, the size of which was 130 m, appeared in the sky over Chelyabinsk, instead of having to break the window, he would have knocked entire buildings.
Generation capabilities
Experts from the European space Agency (ESA) believe that in dealing with asteroids, the most viable option is the so-called kinetic impactor offers NASA. We also believe in the importance of pre-impact observations.
Ideally, Dart and Hera have to work together. Under the first program, a space ship crashes into threat to the earth asteroid. At the same time Hera with exceptional meticulousness measures everything that happens. Together the two space programs are the assessment mission collision and deflection of asteroids (Aida). However, NASA has gone far ahead and is already preparing for the first take-off, whereas the Hera program in 2016, was not approved by the Ministers of science of European countries. This has put the Europeans three years ago, however, if approval is to be obtained in 2019, ESA still have time “to jump in last car”. If the Ministers again say “no”, the mission will die. Dart, without Hera, unable to cope, according to European scientists.
Observations in the framework of Hera will allow to identify the composition and physical structure of the asteroid, which is aimed Dart. This is vital information for planning how to reject another asteroid, when he is actually on a collision path. Without Hera any attempt of deviation will be from the field of probabilities, and hopes, and through its application the hunt for asteroids is becoming an exact science.
The most important thing — the weather in space
How to destroy asteroids, known to all who watched the movie “Armageddon”. Quite a different matter and space weather. It creates a solar magnetic activity: subatomic particles, forming the basis of the resulting turbulence, carry electrical energy, which can burn the sensitive electronics in space and on Earth. Humanity’s vulnerability in this respect is only growing, because today we rely heavily on satellites and electricity grids, and they are particularly vulnerable to damage and destruction as a result of space weather.
In 1989 a solar storm caused damage to the equipment of hydroelectric power of Quebec more than $10 million, resulting in 6 million people were without electricity for a long nine hours. Blackout went down in history under the name “Carrington Event”. Representatives of the British space Agency considered it “the most reasonable worst case scenario.”
In 2017, a consulting company on matters of politics and Economics London Economics considered the impact of possible malfunctions of global satellite navigation systems such as Galileo or GPS in the United Kingdom. Experts came to the conclusion that the failure of these systems for five days will cost the country £5.2 billion Space weather is listed in the National register of risks among the factors that the UK government believes that significant potential threats.
Currently, all scientific satellites and similar spacecraft are showing signs of wear. Losing these “old orbit” devices, mankind would be virtually blind.
Space debris
The problem of space debris — the handiwork of mankind. At the dawn of the space race, the United States and Russia launched a rocket into orbit without worrying about what will happen to the spacecraft after the mission. As he wrote at the time, writer Douglas Adams: “Space is big”. Currently in orbit around the Earth is more than 1 million pieces of space junk larger than 1 cm. Each of them can collide with others, creating hundreds of thousands of pieces of space debris. About half of the existing space debris today is the result of only two incidents: this is a controlled test of 2007 when China blew up its own satellite with a missile, and, second, an accidental collision in 2009 between a defunct Russian satellite and a working us.