‘Save the honor of the people’: heroes of world war II, who fought out of the front
Today is the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second world war. With deep gratitude to every soldier and officer who gave their life, health and restful sleep for the sake of peace and the salvation of men, we decided this day to remember those for whom this war has become a genocide. Those who feared death only because of their ethnicity. We will focus on the people who have endured unimaginable hardships and suffering, but managed with honor to go through these terrible trials and become stronger.
The Jews were martyrs and heroes of the Second world war beyond the front lines. Even in peaceful cities, they had to fight for the right to live.
“Once I looked over the wall — is the carousel really spinning? Just wanted to see what the merry-go-round that I ride it people that plays music. Life,” – says in his column for publication Isroe Marek Edelman, one of the organizers of the uprising in the Warsaw ghetto.
And the carousel spun, and the children were happily laughing and music was playing. But all this only behind the ghetto wall. And was life on the “Aryan side” of Warsaw – human, calm, filled. Even when the ghetto was already on fire, and with it rejected by all the Jews – men, women, the elderly, teenagers, babies. Many of the men who killed their wives, children, brothers, sisters, parents, and eventually myself too. And it was way better to go into eternity at the hands of relatives than in Treblinka.
The Nazis were herded into one part in 10 thousand people. Less than a year from the Warsaw ghetto were sent 40 compositions – 400 thousand people, sentenced to death for their origin. All of them waited for the one way out of the ghetto, the Umschlagplatz, the gas chamber. But first, not everyone knew about it, some believed that the train carries them to safety…
About the naivety of this despair wrote a poem ForumDaily journalist Kseniya Kirillova.
A scene from the Warsaw ghetto
“But there was one who did not shoot”
Vladimir Vysotsky
“And burns on the banner green
Clover, clover, clover gold”
Alexander Galich, “Kaddish”
Again behind the wall DIN
Heard in the morning,
And again the trains are humming,
Hope giving spark.
Dust flying like snow,
Noise on the corner of a clown,
Again, the wheel carts
Rumbles at the Umschlagplatz –
There, where a mysterious typhoid,
And hunger, and poverty.
And beckons distant myth
Where is the composition?
Imagining, as in a dream,
Far freedom waltz,
And as I walked to the wall,
Sneak a look at you.
Silently stealing thief,
The knapsack is almost empty…
Tell me, Mr. major,
Where is the composition?..
Strangles us, as the stench of graves,
The July sun’s heat.
The teenager, falling without strength,
Falls on the sidewalk.
He bolted to the wall opinion,
On skinny elbows rising…
Tell me, commandant,
Where is the composition?
And time a measured pace
Washed streets,
And you have a sign
Movement of the head.
Erases simple nod
Our invisible barrier.
On Leshno is a movie
And music in a cabaret.
And it seems that there is no death,
But your eyes austere,
They see the signal-Board
Untold: “Run.”
And there is a creaking noise gate
Aryan color comfort.
You know in advance
Where trains go.
And the wind, your nod,
Burst into a wretched yard…
You gave me everything they could.
But I remain, major.
Marek Edelman in the end became one of those who, on 19 April 1943, raised the first revolt in the ghetto, it was the first civil uprising of the Second world war. Brave souls who decided to resist the Nazis, it was 220. To survive the fight with the executioners and was able to fire 80 of them. To live to the end of the war – 30.
Edelman survived, and with it all his memories, which he could not sleep at night. The last days in the Warsaw ghetto was the most difficult… Here’s how he described them Marek: “One woman miraculously she escaped by pipes (sewage) from the ghetto with his two children three and four years. Only came to the square, and there — German. The Germans shot the children, and had just wounded her. She survived, but normal was never”.
The uprising ended on may 16. It was an unfair fight, but for almost a month, the Jews, the defenders of the ghetto fought with armed torturers for their freedom, no, not for life… For a free choice – to die at the hands of the Nazis. Batrovic Arie Vilner was among the rebels, he said: “We are not going to save yourself. None of us will survive. We want to save the honor of the nation”. And they did it.
