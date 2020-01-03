Save Ukrainian city was in the top 10 best in the Spanish La Liga in 2019 (video)
January 3, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Andrey Lunin
Save owned by real Madrid goalkeeper of the national team of Ukraine Andrey Lunin in the game for “Leganes” was included in the list of the most beautiful matches of the championship of Spain in 2019.
In the game against Atletico Madrid, a Ukrainian in a magnificent jump has not allowed Tom Lamaru to score a goal from a free kick.
In the end, salvation Andrew took seventh place in the list.
First place in this nomination took the goalkeeper of “Girona” Roberto Santamaria.
Browse the best saves – the official website of La Liga (with the Lunino – 42-seconds of the broadcast).