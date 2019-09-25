Saved a loud cry: Irina Bilyk said the attack maniac
Famous singer Irina Bilyk, striking network the stylish way, always popular with fans. From a young age to a bright girl drew the attention of the opposite sex. Sometimes even too eager.
Iryna Bilyk remembered a terrible accident when she was attacked by a maniac. Then the singer was in the tenth grade. The man came to her door and grabbed from behind. Ira was so scared that fear started shouting very loud. This, says Bilyk, scared off the attacker and saved her life.
“I think he could have killed me if I hadn’t shouted so much that it seemed that I have cracked the skull. Since then, I have a phobia of open doors, the people behind him, when down the corridor to the stage I go out or I go to the gym”, — said Bilyk in the program “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.
The actress also admitted that does not appear in public places without bodyguards.
