Saved for half a second before death: in the USA a man was dragged under the wheels of a subway train (video)
In USA in Oakland (California) member of the transport service saved fallen in the way of man for a few moments before his likely death.
This writes ABC News.
It is reported that on Sunday, November 3, fans returned to the stadium, where he attended a football match.
Due to crowding on the platform he didn’t keep standing and fell on the rails.
At this time, the platform a train was coming — he was only 18 metres from the incident.
Fallen on the tracks, the man could have died if not for the quick response John O’connor, the head of the transport system Bart “Bay Area Rapid Transit” (BART) — he pulled the man onto the platform, and saved his life.
According to O’connor, he was involved in the control of passengers when I noticed the drop. John knew immediately that the man can’t get out himself, and rushed to help.
After the incident, crashed on the rails, the man underwent a medical examination. According to the police, he was not injured.
