‘Saved my day’: the flight attendant helped the mother to calm a crying child. PHOTO
The flight attendant on the flight Frontier Airlines helped the mother to calm a crying 6 month old baby girl. The story spread through the Internet and became viral. This writes Good Morning America.
Travel is always hard, especially with a child.
Cherish Terry flew from Tyler (Texas) Denver (Colorado) with his 6-month-old daughter, Adalynn. During the flight Adalynn was hectic, but by the end of the flight she began angrily screaming and crying.
“She was pretty restless after a few days of travel,” said Terry.
“We just visited my father, and he wanted all of her attention was devoted to it, so it doesn’t so much slept during the day, she added, noting that the delay and unknown conditions in the aircraft also helped improve the child’s condition. — I tried to rock her and she slept for a while, but then the sound of the plane became louder and she woke up again”.
Jamie hunter, the passenger who was sitting a few rows behind Terry and mother of 9-month-old baby, noticed that the mother is a colleague struggling to appease Adalynn.
“Mother was sitting by the window and tried to calm the child, but it looks like it turned out badly, and obviously she did not want to disturb other passengers sitting next to her,” — said hunter.
It was then that Joel Paris, the flight attendant on the flight, Frontier Airlines came to the aid of Terry. He asked if he could take the baby to give the mother a break, and offered to walk with him on the plane.
Within 10-15 minutes he just walked up and down the aisle, carefully nursing the baby.
“Mom is super-woman, — he said. Sometimes they just need a two-minute break, and then they are taken back to the work.”
While the flight attendant soothed the child, hunter took a picture of a nice moment and later posted it on Facebook.
The post attracted a lot of attention: about 5,100 responses and around 1300 users shared the post.
Terry just recently found out about the viral post and was shocked to see a story about a flight attendant in the Internet. It was not possible to obtain information about Paris after the flight, but she said it really helped her that day.
“Thank you very much,’ said Terry. — In such moments you think everyone hates you, and that he showed sincere kindness meant everything to me”.
Mom also commented on a post hunter.
“Thank you for sharing that. Until today, I did not know that the post will go viral and I’m really glad Joel got the recognition it deserves! He was amazing, he saved my day and helped to maintain a sound mind!”, — posted by Terry.
“I can’t believe that I became “viral,” said Paris. I just did what you thought was best. And I think many would do the same”.