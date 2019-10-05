‘Saw a lot of blood’: in Florida the lynx pounced on an elderly couple
Red lynx jumped down from the tree and rushed to the spouses when they walked through the city in the southern part of Florida.
Experts in wildlife say that red lynx in the city quite often, although most residents never see. Attacks on humans are extremely rare, especially in densely populated areas.
“I’ve never heard anything like it,” said Carole Baskin, founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, where he currently provides 20 bobcats and many other animals.
The captain of the firefighting and rescue service Lauderhill Jerry Gonzalez, said that attack happened at 6:15 a.m. in the bushes near the house of the spouses.
Husband and wife, 71-year-old Rupert fry and 85-year-old Aslin fry, was immediately admitted. Officials say the condition of the victims is stable.
Lauderhill police have issued a warning for people in the suburbs of Fort Lauderdale, so they knew the situation and approached the animal.
“Napadavshie animal is still at large. The police are canvassing the area, trying to find him,” — said in a statement to the police.
Rupert said that the lynx jumped out of the bushes and attacked his wife. She received multiple injuries of face and hands, which caused serious bleeding. Trying to protect his wife, the man was also injured.
A neighbor couple Veronica Wong stated to news agencies that she was one of the first to find the injured couple.
“When I saw a lot of blood and sitting Eslin, I asked: what happened? The answer was: the red lynx”.
Red bobcats live all over North America. They usually weigh 25 to 35 pounds (11-15 kg), generally considered to be loners. They are easy to find on the ears with a brush, speckled color and short tail.
Commission for the protection of fish and wildlife of Florida and other agencies are conducting the investigation.
However, Baskin of Big Cat Rescue said that people in urban areas are not even aware that some of them inhabited by the lynx. Residential complexes, according to her, seduce especially wild cats of garbage that attracts rats and other rodents, and it is their favorite food.
“They are doing us a huge favour. And do it quietly, not noticeably,” said Baskin.