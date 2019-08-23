SBU can be involved in the escape of an Israeli drug Lord in the airport of Kiev (PHOTO)

Loading...

Employees of the security Service of Ukraine (SBU) can be involved in the organization of the escape of the founder of the largest international online networks of drug distribution, Amos Dov silver during his extradition to Israel at the airport in Kiev. This was reported in your Telegram-the Director of the State Bureau of investigation of Ukraine (GBR) Roman Tube.

“RRT examines the possible involvement of the SBU to organize the escape of the detainee,” he wrote, adding that experts have interrogate involved in this incident individuals with the use of the polygraph.

Amos Dov silver, founder of the largest international online distribution network of marijuana – is a citizen of Israel and the United States. He was arrested in Kiev on 15 March 2019 at the request of the Israeli authorities. Then the Ukrainian authorities called the arrest of silver, the largest successful joint operation of Ukrainian police with colleagues from other countries. 11 July silver was released from Kiev prison under house arrest.

A few days ago, silver ran to Kiev Boryspil airport in the course of his extradition to Israel. In the future, the Internet was posted the video of the escape, which shows that the silver fled at the time of the passage of the security framework, while two of his accompanying noticed the disappearance of the offender only a few minutes later. A few days later the drug Lord was arrested again in the city of Uman in Cherkasy region and extradited to Israel.