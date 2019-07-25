SBU detained a Russian tanker for blocking the Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The security service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a Russian tanker Neyma, which, according to intelligence agencies, blockaded Ukrainian ship “Nikopol”, “Berdyansk” and the tug “Yana Kapu” in the Kerch Strait in November 2018. This is stated on the official website of the SBU in Facebook.

Tanker Neyma, which recently changed its name to Nika Spirit, was detained when he was under the Russian flag entered the port of Izmail in Odessa region. The detention was carried out together with the military Prosecutor’s office and border guards. In the SBU reported that the tanker were “authorized Ukrainian court investigatory actions: a search to establish the facts of the case, the seizure of documents from court records of radio during the conflict, logbooks”.

The ship is recognized as a material evidence, is preparing a request for his arrest. According to the SBU, the tanker renamed Nika Spirit “to conceal involvement in illegal activities and act of aggression”.

The Russian foreign Ministry to investigate the circumstances of the detention of the tanker “for appropriate action”. “If we are talking about the capture of the Russians hostage, it will be qualified as a gross violation of international law and consequences will not keep itself waiting” – said TASS in the Department.

The first Deputy Chairman of the Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Konstantin Zatulin called the detention of the Russian tanker in Ukraine is piracy. According to him, which leads RIA “Novosti”, the incident may create further tension between Moscow and Kiev. He also noted that “this operation is not one iota closer to a solution to the issue with Ukrainian sailors and will only create additional tension in relations with the new authorities of Ukraine”. About it declared the first Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on international Affairs Vladimir Jabbarov.

According to the Russian Federation, 25 November 2018 two small armored artillery boats and offshore tug naval forces of Ukraine “Berdyansk”, “Nikopol” and “Yana Kapu” illegally crossed the Russian border in pursuit of Black in the sea of Azov. Russian border guards shooting was detained by the court.

In Ukraine believe that the boundary ships of Russia in spite of the UN Convention on the law of the sea and the Treaty between the two countries on cooperation in using the Azov sea and the Kerch Strait carried out “aggressive acts” against the ships of naval forces of Ukraine, carrying out a planned transition from the port of Odessa to the port of Mariupol. The arrested sailors in Kiev is considered prisoners of war. Human rights center memorial has recognized them as political prisoners.

In Russia the incident in the sea of Azov considered a provocation. Two days after the incident, the FSB has demonstrated allegedly seized from the Ukrainian seafarers ‘ documents, prescriptive secretly go from Odessa to Berdyansk, and a special stealth to ensure from the Kerch-yenikalsky channel.

On Board ships 24 Ukrainians, among whom there were two employees of the security Service of Ukraine, charged with “illegal border crossing committed by a group of persons upon a preliminary collusion or by an organized group or with application of violence or with threat of its application” (part 3 of article 322 of the criminal code).

Ukraine, the EU and the US after the incident in the Kerch Strait has tightened sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine appealed to the international Tribunal for the law of the sea with a request to take provisional measures against Russia for release of the seized off the coast of the Crimea of the Ukrainian seamen and vessels. The hearings were held in Hamburg on 10 may. Russia has refused to participate, stating that the Tribunal for the law of the sea has no jurisdiction to consider the Kerch incident. On Wednesday, the Lefortovo court of Moscow extended the detention period of all 24 Ukrainian sailors.