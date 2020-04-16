SBU had a successful mission to uncover corruption schemes
SBU was able to uncover a corruption scheme worth more than a billion hryvnia associated with the purchase of products for correctional institutions.
This was reported on the official website of the security Service of Ukraine.
The investigators of a multi-million dollar misuse of public funds in the procurement of food. The main investigation Department of the security Service of Ukraine with the operational support of the Main Department of internal security of SBU with operating the guide the attorney General’s Office documented illegal activities of the group entities organizing deliveries of food and other items for the needs of correctional institutions.
During the investigation of this criminal case the law enforcement officials was able to expose the illegal scheme in years 2017-2019 bidding of the state institution “the General Directorate of State criminal-Executive service of Ukraine”.
At the auction officials clearly overpriced purchased from commercial structures of food and other items for the needs of correctional institutions totaling more than five billion. During the conduct of investigative (search) actions of security officers have established that during the implementation of this criminal scheme the winners of the auction were placed in correctional institution food, which was decommissioned from the State reserve.
These products do not meet the state requirements and threat to the health of those who uses them. In particular, the implementation of the contracts controlled by the commercial companies supplied chicken, fish and other products of improper quality.
In preparation for the sale of products processed with chemicals to give it the presentation and increase the actual weight. That is why the products do not meet the requirements defined in the tender documents.
According to preliminary data, the amount of the overstatement of cost of goods and other items, these purchases amounted to almost 1.4 billion UAH. At present pre-judicial investigation proceeds. Is installed possible involvement in the illegal scheme to law enforcement officers.