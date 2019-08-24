SBU has taken on the legacy of Soviet agitprop
The security service of Ukraine promotes your telegrams-channel with the Soviet poster.
This is evidenced by the illustration published on the special services page in Facebook, reports “Ukrainian truth”.
The security service used in advertising their telegrams-channel image of a red army soldier in Budyonovka poster, created in 1920.
Image the SBU has been edited so as not to be noticeable symbols of the red army and used the color blue instead of red.
The original poster soldier in a red budenovka, pointing his index finger of the right hand of the viewer, encouraged to volunteer in the Red army.
In a press-service SBU noted that the picture is no Soviet symbols defined by the law “About the condemnation of the Communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and the prohibition of propaganda of their symbols”.
“I didn’t want to offend anyone, just used this photo as a symbol of the call, not Soviet propaganda,” — said the press Secretary of SBU Elena Gitlyanskaya.
Recall the poster “have You volunteered?” created in 1920 by the Russian artist Dmitry moor. Soviet propaganda used this poster during the second world war.
After the collapse of the USSR, the poster became the source of numerous parodies.