Scallop: the benefits and harms
Scallops are often a favorite treat for many people. Its meat is sold in stores and if you want you can buy and cook.
Experts have called the benefits and harms of a scallop.
Scallops are highly nutritious and can have impressive beneficial properties. However, they can lead to allergic reactions, and accumulate heavy metals.
In other cases, is a useful and satisfying product. It is a small amount of these vitamins and minerals, like vitamin a, vitamin K, Riboflavin and folic acid. Scallops are an excellent source of several micronutrients, including selenium, zinc and copper. These minerals are important for human health, but some people can not get enough of them from food.
Adequate intake of selenium promote a healthy immune system and proper thyroid function. Zinc is essential for brain function and proper growth and copper can protect against diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7).
Scallops in your diet can provide you with these important micronutrients and high quality protein and anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids.