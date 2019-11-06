Scam for $45 million, a felon from California, stole the money of applicants for the investment green card
Entrepreneur from Silicon valley will pay $ 50 million for having allegedly embezzled $ 45 million investment by those foreigners who were planning on using these investments to get a green card in the USA through investment EB-5 program.
As reported by Mercury News, a resident of the County of San MATEO Bethany Liu agreed to pay $ 50 million as part of the settlement on charges of misappropriation of not less than $ 45 million foreign citizens that applied for a green card USA is through investment in real estate development in Cupertino,
Instead, the money was transferred to the account in the name of Liu, according to the notification of the securities and exchange Commission on the settlement. Liu admitted that he committed the crime.
Central to this case is controversial visa program EB-5, which allows foreign nationals to invest in US companies in exchange for cards permanent residents (green card), which provide a path to citizenship. At a time when investors transferred their money Liu in 2016, for implementation of the program was required to invest at least $ 1 million in a new commercial enterprise that creates or preserves at least 10 jobs for full time, or $ 500,000 for businesses in rural areas or areas with high unemployment that are considered “target”.
The EB-5 program was created in 1990 “to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment,” according to the SEC. In July, the administration of President Donald trump has raised the minimum investment to $ 1.8 million and 900 thousand dollars and transferred the authority to appoint areas with high unemployment the Federal government from state governments and local authorities.
Senator Chuck Grassley, welcoming the changes that will take effect on November 21, said the EB-5 program позволzла to determine the direction of areas with high levels of unemployment in the interests of the estate “with big money”, so that the “needy of the community were absorbed by the shiny projects in the most affluent neighborhoods of America.”
In the Advisory article explaining changes to EB-5, Service, citizenship and immigration USA says that the manipulation with the designation of “targeted employment area” is usually accomplished by “Stripping” of the census, linked to “prosperous project location” to “problematic community”.
According to the lawsuit, filed this summer by a group of Chinese investors, accusing Liu of fraud, the woman took each for $ 500,000, ostensibly putting money in the Cupertino Fund to pay for the development of local real estate.
The Commission on securities and exchange Commission said that money from the Fund Cupertino had to go to the “construction of multifunctional residential, commercial and hotel facilities in Cupertino”. But the 55-year-old Liu transferred the investors ‘ money into accounts in his own name, and then “laid these funds as collateral for line of credit” in accordance with SEC.
“Liu never transferred investment funds to the project developer in Cupertino”, — stated in the notification of SEC, which also clarifies that its treatment of funds violates the securities act due to the introduction of investors misled by incorrect statements or omissions of material facts.
Under the agreement, Liu needs to pay $ 48 million for 10 days, and the remainder next year. The SEC stated that it “will seek to distribute the money among Fund investors Cupertino”.
An attorney representing more than 20 investors, sued Liu who are among the not less than 90 of investors whose funds are at issue in the settlement of the SEC, said that a law firm would cooperate with the SEC to expedite a refund. The trial will continue, as many questions remain unanswered, the lawyer said Julie Rogers of the Structural law group.
“We are seeking further damages, forensic accounting and full access to the books and records of the Fund Cupertino” she said.
“But I believe that life and hopes of my clients to obtain a green card and a residence permit legally under government-mandated programs are ruined forever,” added Rogers.